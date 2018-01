Jan 17 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* JAGUAR MINING REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* JAGUAR MINING INC - ‍INCREASED TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION TO 21,311 OUNCES IN Q4 2017, UP 2.5% COMPARED TO 20,780 OUNCES IN Q3 2017​

* JAGUAR MINING INC - IN 2018, EXPECT GOLD PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 90,000-105,000 OUNCES

* JAGUAR MINING INC SEES CONSOLIDATED SUSTAINING CAPEX IN 2018 BETWEEN $‍22 MILLION TO $28 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: