BRIEF-Jaguar Mining qtrly loss per share $‍0.02​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* Jaguar Mining reports third quarter 2017 financial results; reports increasing operating and free cash flow

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍consolidated gold production decreased 19% to 20,781 ounces in Q3 2017 compared to 25,783 ounces in q3 2016​

* Jaguar Mining Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.02​

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $26.1 million versus $33.6 million​

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly ‍all in sustaining costs decreased 7% to $1,169 per ounce sold compared to $1,262 per in Q2 2017​

* Jaguar Mining - currently exploring options & solutions to operating agreement as a first step effort to resume operations at Paciência gold mine​