July 18 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* Jaguar Mining reports operating performance and lower cash costs for Q2 2017; revises full year gold production to 95,000 - 105,000 ounces

* Jaguar Mining Inc - Q2 2017 consolidated gold production totaled 19,749 ounces, grade was 3.18 g/t, and recovery was 91pct.

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍2017 production is expected to be at high end of range, exceeding 2016 level​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: