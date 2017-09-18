FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining to divest Gurupi Project plans
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 上午10点55分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining to divest Gurupi Project plans

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar signs accelerated earn-in agreement to divest Gurupi Project; plans to repay higher-cost Brazilian debt facility and improve working capital

* Agreement provides Avanco with right to earn 100% of co’s interest in project by paying to co an aggregate cash payment of US$4 million

* Upon achieving clear title, access to project Jaguar to receive in aggregate an additional US$5 million of cash payments

* Majority of Avanco US$9 million in payments are expected to be paid to Jaguar in 2017 and 2018 fiscal years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below