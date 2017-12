Dec 29 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc:

* JAKKS PACIFIC ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL STEP DOWN

* JAKKS PACIFIC INC - JOEL BENNETT, COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AT COMPANY

* JAKKS PACIFIC - BENNETT TO CONTINUE AS CO‘S CFO UNTIL COMPLETION OF CO‘S ANNUAL REPORT FOR FY 2017 OR UNTIL SUCCESSOR TRANSITIONED TO OFFICE OF CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: