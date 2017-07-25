BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

July 25 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 sales $119.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms increases in full year net income, eps and adjusted ebitda despite lower sales

* Jakks Pacific Inc - expects improved profitability in 2017 principally in second half

* For 2017, co continues to expect higher net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: