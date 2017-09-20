FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JAKKS says ‍does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy ​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 下午5点42分 / 1 个月前

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - JAKKS Pacific Inc:

* JAKKS comments on Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy; updates 2017 forecast

* Does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy filing​

* Says ‍company is revising its forecast since it now expects to sustain a net loss and negative earnings per share for year​

* Anticipates no significant impact on its ability to execute on-going corporate initiatives and business operations

* Still expects to have positive EBITDA, as adjusted, for year, although not higher than prior year, as previously announced​

* JAKKS now expects to recognize charges against income for 2017 fiscal year

* Sales to Toys ‘R’ Us were anticipated to account for about 5 pct - 6 pct of co’s net sales for Q3, Q4

* Co does not know what amount of previously anticipated sales to Toys ‘R’ Us in Q3, Q4 will be realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

