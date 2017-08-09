FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jamba Inc says Q2 ‍system-wide comparable store sales 0.0 pct
#公司新闻(英文)
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jamba Inc

* Jamba, inc. Provides update for fiscal year 2017 first and second quarter, select business initiatives and form 10-k filing for fiscal year 2016

* Q2 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Jamba inc - ‍system-wide comparable store sales were 0.0% in q2

* jamba-‍delay in completion of financial statements primarily caused by transition issues stemming from co relocation of its headquarters from emeryville​

* Jamba inc - ‍company expects to file its fiscal year 2016 form 10-k and form 10-q for q1 of fiscal 2017​

* Jamba inc - ‍company expects to record additional expenses in fiscal 2017 resulting from efforts to complete 2016 financial statements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

