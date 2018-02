BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness Qtrly ‍Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.09

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ESTABLISHES 2018 GUIDANCE

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 28.3% TO $84.3 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.09 AND QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.25​

* ‍ANTICIPATES GENERATING FY 2018 NET REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $325.0 TO $335.0 MILLION​

* ‍SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $67.0 TO $69.0 MILLION​

* ‍SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN A RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.87​