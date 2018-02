Feb 15 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc:

* JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 7.3 PERCENT STAKE IN JACK IN THE BOX INC AS OF FEB 5 - SEC FILING

* JANA PARTNERS LLC ACQUIRED JACK IN THE BOX INC SHARES BECAUSE IT BELIEVES SHARES ARE UNDERVALUED

* JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH JACK IN THE BOX REGARDING ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE,MARGINS,CAPITAL ALLOCATION,FRANCHISE MIX, AND OPERATIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2Ex7Yhq) Further company coverage: