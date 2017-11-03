FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月3日 / 晚上9点18分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Jana Partners says to withdraw its proxy materials filed in opposition to EQT's acquisition of Rice Energy

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Jana Partners says it has decided to withdraw its proxy materials filed in opposition to EQT Corp’s proposed acquisition of Rice Energy - SEC filing

* Jana Partners says it still intends to vote against EQT’s acquisition of Rice Energy

* Jana Partners says it may still pursue change on EQT Corp’s board depending upon various factors

* Jana Partners says to cease soliciting any proxies in connection with the upcoming special meeting of EQT Corp shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2h227SU) (bit.ly/2ysIWwz) Further company coverage:

