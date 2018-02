Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* ‍JANSSEN SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR APALUTAMIDE TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH HIGH-RISK NON-METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER​

* ‍JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL - SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) FOR APALUTAMIDE​