FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 下午5点32分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei

* Japanese-Government-Led consortium proposal would have Innovation Network Corp of Japan buy 50.1% of Toshiba memory's common stock - Nikkei

* Japanese government-led group's proposal would have INCJ buy 50.1% of Toshiba memory's stock, making the spun-off Toshiba unit a subsidiary - Nikkei

* Japanese government-led consortium proposal would have Development Bank of Japan own 16.5% of Toshiba's flash memory unit - Nikkei

* Japanese government-led group plans to have 33.4% of Toshiba's flash memory unit divided between Bain Capital, SK Hynix - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sQKdK0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below