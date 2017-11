BRIEF-Jason Industries posts Q3 loss of $0.10/share

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jason Industries Inc

* Jason industries reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q3 sales fell 8.6 percent to $155.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Says ‍for full year 2017, Jason is narrowing guidance to net sales of $630 million to $640 million​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $64 to $66 million​

* Reaffirming full year 2017 free cash flow guidance of $9 to $13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)