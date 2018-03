March 2 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR SOLRIAMFETOL (JZP-110) FOR EXCESSIVE SLEEPINESS ASSOCIATED WITH NARCOLEPSY OR OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - SOLRIAMFETOL ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR AN FDA DECISION IS DECEMBER 20, 2018 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: