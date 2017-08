Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval of Vyxeos™ (Daunorubicin and Cytarabine) liposome for injection for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC)

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc- ‍Vyxeos will be commercially available within a week​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: