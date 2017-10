Oct 13 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc:

* J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2017

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q3 REVENUE $1.84 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.82 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S