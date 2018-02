Jbs Usa Holdings Llc:

* JBS USA LUX S.A. ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY PRICED AT PAR THEIR OFFERING OF US$900.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES MATURING FEBRUARY 15, 2028

* SAYS ‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OFFERED WAS INCREASED FROM US$700.0 MILLION​

* ‍NOTES HAVE AN INTEREST RATE OF 6.75%​