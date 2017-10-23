FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JBT Corp reports Q3 EPS $0.82 from continuing operations
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点29分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-JBT Corp reports Q3 EPS $0.82 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp

* JBT Corporation delivers strong revenue, earnings and order gains in the third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $421 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10

* John Bean Technologies Corp - ‍for Q3 of 2017, inbound orders of $440 million increased 27 percent from prior year​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

