Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* J.C. FLOWERS & CO. AND CERBERUS CAPITAL HAVE AGREED TO BUY GERMAN LENDER HSH NORDBANK FOR UP TO €1 BILLION ($1.2 BILLION) -WSJ CITING SOURCES

* HSH TO KEEP $5 BILLION-$6 BILLION SHIPPING PORTFOLIO AFTER SALE-WSJ CITING SOURCES