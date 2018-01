Jan 4 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* JCPENNEY PROVIDES HOLIDAY SALES PERFORMANCE UPDATE

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - ‍DELIVERS A 3.4PCT COMP SALES INCREASE FOR COMBINED NINE-WEEK PERIOD ENDING DECEMBER 30, 2017​

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - CO ALSO REAFFIRMED ALL COMPONENTS OF ITS MOST RECENT FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2017