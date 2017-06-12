BRIEF-J.Crew qtrly operating loss $153.3 mln vs operating income of $7.3 mln in Q1 last year

June 12 (Reuters) - J Crew Group Inc

* j.crew group, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* J crew group inc - qtrly total revenues decreased 6% to $532.0 million; comparable company sales decreased 9%

* J crew group inc -qtrly operating loss was $153.3 million compared with operating income of $7.3 million in q1 last year

* J crew group - ‍investors "should not expect" co to provide interim quarterly updates of guidance in conjunction with qtrly earnings, conf calls in future​

* J crew group inc says ‍continues to believe, despite its q1 performance, that its prior fy 2017 guidance range is achievable​