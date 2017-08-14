FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-JD.com Q2 non-GAAP net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB0.67 ($0.10)
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 上午10点08分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-JD.com Q2 non-GAAP net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB0.67 ($0.10)

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc -

* JD.com announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue RMB 81.8 billion to RMB 84.2 billion

* Q2 revenue RMB 93.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 89.34 billion

* Net revenues for Q2 of 2017 were RMB93.2 billion (US$13.7 billion), an increase of 43.6 percent from Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly diluted net loss per ADS from continuing operations for Q2 of 2017 was RMB0.20 (US$0.03)

* GMV for Q2 of 2017 increased by 46 percent to RMB234.8 billion (US$34.6 billion) from RMB160.4 billion in Q2 of 2016

* Reports annual active customer accounts of 258.3 million in twelve months ended June 30, 2017 versus 188.1 million last year

* Fulfilled orders in Q2 of 2017 were 591.2 million, an increase of 41 percent from 418.9 million in same period in 2016

* Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations for Q2 of 2017 was RMB0.67 ($0.10)

* Q3 revenue view CNY 82.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view CNY 0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below