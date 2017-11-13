FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JD.com reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB 1.52
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 上午10点49分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-JD.com reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB 1.52

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc -

* JD.com announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 83.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 83.55 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 107 billion to RMB 110 billion

* ‍diluted net income per ads from continuing operations for q3 of 2017 was rmb0.69​

* ‍Annual active customer accounts increased by 34% to 266.3 million in twelve months ended september 30, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap diluted net income per ads from continuing operations for q3 of 2017 was RMB1.52 (us$0.23)​

* ‍Net revenues for q3 of 2017 were RMB83.7 billion (us$ 12.6 billion), an increase of 39.2% from Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view cny 0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view cny 108.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below