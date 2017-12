Dec 19 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp:

* JEFFERIES REPORTS RECORD 2017 NET REVENUES AND NET INCOME LED BY 48% INCREASE IN INVESTMENT BANKING NET REVENUES AND 19% INCREASE IN TOTAL EQUITIES AND FIXED INCOME NET REVENUES

* JEFFERIES GROUP LLC SAYS Q4 REVENUE $823 MILLION Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw4SThhha] Further company coverage: