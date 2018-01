Jan 18 (Reuters) - Aes Corp:

* JEFFREY UBBEN JOINS AES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* AES SAYS JEFFREY UBBEN, FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VALUEACT CAPITAL, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)