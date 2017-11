BRIEF-Jeld-Wen reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jeld-wen Holding Inc

* Jeld-Wen announces third quarter results; updates outlook for 2017 revenue and adjusted ebitda

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says ‍for full year 2017, company now expects net revenue growth of 2.0% to 4.0%, compared to previous range of 1.5% to 3.5%​

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says ‍company’s outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA is now $440 million to $450 million​

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says ‍capital expenditures are now expected to be in range of $60 million to $70 million for FY 2017​

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc - ‍Net revenues for three months ended September 30, 2017 increased $58.9 million, or 6.3%, to $991.4 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $975.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S