BRIEF-Jensyn Acquisition announces agreement for business combination with BAE Energy Management LLC
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点52分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Jensyn Acquisition announces agreement for business combination with BAE Energy Management LLC

2 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jensyn Acquisition Corp

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp announces agreement for business combination with BAE Energy Management, LLC

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍BAE will be renamed Vantage Energy Fund in transaction​

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍at close, Jensyn will own approximately 45 pct of BAE’s outstanding membership units​

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍senior management of BAE, including Victor Ferreira, its CEO, will replace Jensyn’s existing management team at close

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - expect Jensyn common, common equivalent holders to receive not less than $1.00 per share in dividends in first 12 months post deal closing

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - nominees to new board expected to be 7 individuals designated by BAE, none of such nominees to be an existing member of co’s board​

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍anticipated that at the time co seeks approval of business combination from stockholders, co’s stockholders will be asked to elect a new board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

