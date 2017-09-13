BRIEF-Jernigan Capital Comments on impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc
* Comments on impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey
* One project under construction in Jacksonville did incur minor damage
* Co’s four operating properties in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville MSAS sustained minimal damage and have reopened for business
* Company has three projects in Miami/ft. Lauderdale under construction that incurred minimal damage
* Houston project now expected to be completed in H1 2018
* Resumption of work at 3 projects in Miami/ft. Lauderdale is expected to be delayed due to power outages in South Florida 3 projects
* Company's project in Houston is likely to be significantly delayed due to disruption in all Houston-area business processes