Feb 28 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc:

* JERNIGAN CAPITAL REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.10 AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.31

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE $3.9 MILLION

* SEES Q1 LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.09 TO LOSS OF $0.03

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13 TO $0.19‍​

* SEES Q1 ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF ABOUT $5 MILLION TO $5.1 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.76 TO $2.54 ​

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.68 TO $3.43​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF ‍$28.4 MILLION VERSUS $30.1 MILLION