BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Load Factor For Dec. 2017 Was 82.7 Pct, Decrease Of 1.4 Points From Dec. 2016

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS DECEMBER TRAFFIC

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - LOAD FACTOR FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 82.7 PERCENT, A DECREASE OF 1.4 POINTS FROM DECEMBER 2016

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - Q4 REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE (RASM) IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - Q4 2017 CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH EXPECTED TO INCLUDE APPROXIMATELY $23 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL EXPENSES

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - DECEMBER REVENUE PASSENGER MILES OF 4.08 BILLION, UP 2.7 PERCENT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - DECEMBER LOAD FACTOR 82.7 PERCENT VERSUS 84.1 PERCENT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - DECEMBER AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 4.93 BILLION, UP 4.4 PERCENT