July 25 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* Q3 2017 available seat miles (asms) are estimated to increase 6.5pct to 7.5pct year-over-year

* Full year 2017 asms are estimated to increase 5.5pct to 6.5pct year-over-year, lower than prior guidance

* Jetblue airways corp - sees Q3 total capital expenditures $245 million - $320 million; FY capital expenditures $1,195 million - $1,320 mln