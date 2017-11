Nov 10 (Reuters) - Jetpay Corp

* Jetpay® Corporation reports third quarter results; revenues increase 21.2%, EBITDA increases 49.0%

* Q3 revenue $18.4 million versus $15.2 million

* Jetpay Corp qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share applicable to common stockholders $0.21​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: