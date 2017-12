Dec 19 (Reuters) - J.G. Wentworth Co:

* THE J.G. WENTWORTH COMPANY® ANNOUNCES $58.7 MILLION FIXED RATE ASSET BACKED SECURITIZATION

* JG WENTWORTH CO SAYS J.G. WENTWORTH XL LLC HAS ISSUED $58.7 MILLION OF FIXED RATE ASSET BACKED NOTES