BRIEF-JG Wentworth Says Co, Units Filed Voluntary Cases Under Chapter 11 In United States Bankruptcy Court

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Jg Wentworth Co:

* JG WENTWORTH SAYS ON DEC 12, CO, UNITS FILED VOLUNTARY CASES UNDER CHAPTER 11 IN UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE - SEC FILING

* JG WENTWORTH - CO, UNITS FILED UNDER CHAPTER 11 TO PURSUE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED JOINT PRE-PACKAGED PLAN OF REORGANIZATION DATED DECEMBER 1

* JG WENTWORTH CO SAYS INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS BUSINESSES AS "DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION" UNDER JURISDICTION OF BANKRUPTCY COURT