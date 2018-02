Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* JIM UMPLEBY ELECTED TO CHEVRON’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHEVRON - UMPLEBY IS CEO AND A MEMBER OF BOARD OF CATERPILLAR

* CHEVRON - UMPLEBY WILL SERVE ON BOARD NOMINATING AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE, MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION COMMITTEE