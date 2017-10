BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says court approves scheme of arrangement, to cease trading on LSE

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc

* COURT MADE COURT ORDER IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, COURT APPROVES SCHEME SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT​

* ‍SCHEME REMAINS SUBJECT TO DELIVERY OF COURT ORDER TO REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES FOR ENGLAND AND WALES WHICH IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON NOV. 1 ​

* ‍LAST DAY FOR DEALINGS IN, AND FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFERS OF, AND DISABLEMENT IN CREST OF, JIMMY CHOO SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BE OCT 30

* ‍JIMMY CHOO SHARES WILL CEASE TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON LSE'S MAIN MARKET FOR LISTED SECURITIES BY 8.00 A.M. ON 2 NOVEMBER 2017​