Aug 10 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd - Supplied 35.46 MW of solar modules to Gransolar, specialist renewable energy construction company, for a PV Project in Mexico​. Construction of solar power plant has been completed with approval to begin commercial operations granted on April 6, 2017​