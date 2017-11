Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jinzi Ham Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to buy shares in U.S. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc for a combined $27.06 million

* Says unit will hold 37.14 percent stake in Novabay Pharmaceuticals after transaction, become its biggest shareholder

