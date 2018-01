Jan 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT TO SEE GENERIC COMPETITION FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

* CFO SAYS $12 BILLION OF OVERSEAS CASH “WILL COME BACK IMMEDIATELY”

* CFO SAYS COMPANY WILL USE REPATRIATED CASH TO FUND U.S. OPERATIONS, PAYING DOWN DEBT

* CEO SAYS COMPANY IS ACTIVELY LOOKING AT STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR DIABETES BUSINESS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)