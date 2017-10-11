FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点50分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-J.Jill updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc

* J.Jill, Inc updates Q3 fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* J.Jill Inc - ‍for Q3 2017, company now expects total company comparable sales down 3 pct to down 5 pct​

* J.Jill Inc - ‍ for Q3 2017, company now expects a moderate decline in gross margin as compared to last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

