Nov 22 (Reuters) - JMU Ltd

* JMU Limited reports unaudited third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 36.9 percent to $27.1 million

* JMU Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.0030‍​

* JMU Ltd - ‍ B2B online platform recorded gross billing of RMB 5,391 million in Q3 of 2017, increasing 68.8 percent​

* JMU Ltd - non-GAAP net loss was $2.6 million in Q3 of 2017 compared to $5.1 million in Q3 of 2016