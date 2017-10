Oct 2 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* General Electric Co - ‍John Flannery succeeds Jeff Immelt as chairman of GE​

* General Electric Co - Lorenzo Simonelli named chairman of Baker Hughes GE​

* General Electric Co - ‍effective October 2, 2017, Immelt also retired as a director and chairman of board of directors of Baker Hughes, a GE company​