BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81

June 13 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc:

* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing

* Sees FY 2018 low-single digit revenue growth in research, low-double digit revenue growth in solutions

* Sees 2018 adjusted EPS performance at constant currency down low-single digits mostly due to $0.12 in EPS non-recurring tax benefits in FY17

* Sees FY 2018 revenue growth in research and in solutions offset by high-single digit revenue decline in publishing

* 2018 capex projected to be slightly lower than FY17

* In Q1 of fiscal 2018, Wiley will record a restructuring charge of approximately $25 million

* Restructuring charge to yield around $45 million in run rate savings starting in FY19 with roughly half of that realized in FY18

* Yield of around $45 million in run rate savings will be reinvested