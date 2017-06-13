FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 下午4点46分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc:

* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing

* Sees FY 2018 low-single digit revenue growth in research, low-double digit revenue growth in solutions

* Sees 2018 adjusted EPS performance at constant currency down low-single digits mostly due to $0.12 in EPS non-recurring tax benefits in FY17

* Sees FY 2018 revenue growth in research and in solutions offset by high-single digit revenue decline in publishing

* 2018 capex projected to be slightly lower than FY17

* In Q1 of fiscal 2018, Wiley will record a restructuring charge of approximately $25 million

* Restructuring charge to yield around $45 million in run rate savings starting in FY19 with roughly half of that realized in FY18

* Yield of around $45 million in run rate savings will be reinvested Source text: (bit.ly/2rnGPGS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below