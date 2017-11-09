BRIEF-Johnson Controls International reports Q4 Adj EPS $0.87 from cont ops

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Johnson Controls reports solid fourth quarter and full year earnings and provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85 from continuing operations

* Johnson Controls International Plc says qtrly ‍sales of $8.1 billion increased 4 percent compared to prior year on a combined basis​

* Johnson Controls International Plc says sees 2018 ‍organic revenue growth in low-single digits​

* Johnson Controls International Plc says sees 2018 ‍incremental synergy and productivity savings of $250 million​

* Johnson says building technologies & solutions ‍backlog at quarter-end $8.5 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign exchange​

* Johnson Controls International Plc says sees 2018 ‍adjusted free cash flow conversion of 80 percent plus​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $30.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S