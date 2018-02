Feb 8 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* JOHNSON CONTROLS PARTNERS WITH U.S. ARMY TO PROVIDE NEEDED ENERGY UPGRADES TO U.S. ARMY GARRISON KWAJALEIN

* JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍AWARDED $40 MILLION ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT (ESPC)​