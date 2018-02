BRIEF-Johnson Controls Reports First Quarter Earnings And Re-Affirms Full Year Guidance

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* JOHNSON CONTROLS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND RE-AFFIRMS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q1 SALES $7.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.19 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.75 TO $2.85

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL - RECORDED PROVISIONALLY ESTIMATED ONE-TIME NET TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $200 MILLION DURING QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* JOHNSON CONTROLS - BUILDING SOLUTIONS NORTH AMERICA BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END OF $5.3 BILLION WAS 4% HIGHER Y-O-Y, EXCLUDING M&A, ADJUSTED FOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: