Feb 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES ACQUIRE ORTHOTAXY TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION ROBOTIC-ASSISTED SURGERY PLATFORM IN ORTHOPAEDICS‍​

* JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES - FINANCIAL TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED Source text: (bit.ly/2FgoVtx) Further company coverage: