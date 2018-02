Feb 8 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* ZYTIGA® (ABIRATERONE ACETATE) PLUS PREDNISONE APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF EARLIER FORM OF METASTATIC PROSTATE CANCER

* JANSSEN - PHASE 3 LATITUDE CLINICAL TRIAL DATA DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS IN PATIENTS