FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Joint posts Q3 loss per share $0.03​
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 晚上9点33分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Joint posts Q3 loss per share $0.03​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Joint Corp

* The Joint Corp reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $6.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $24 million to $26 million

* Joint Corp - qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share $0.03​

* Joint Corp - ‍ total revenues are now expected to be between $24 million and $26 million for full year 2017​

* Joint Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between a loss of $0.5 million to a gain of $0.5 million for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below